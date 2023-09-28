BRAVE CF announces the biggest edition of BICW in Bahrain to conclude a record-breaking 2023

- Advertisement -

The most global MMA organization in the world, BRAVE Combat Federation, will return to its home in the Kingdom of Bahrain, on December 15, for a mega event. The show will close out the latest edition of the BRAVE International Combat Week, the biggest combat sports festival in the world. The week-long festivities will be headlined by the biggest BRAVE Combat Federation card of the year and will also feature the return of IMMAF competition to Bahrain, after the tremendous successes of previous World Championships and the MMA Super Cup.

The 2023 IMMAF Asian Championships will take place between December 10 and 16, in association with BRAVE CF and the Asian MMA Federation, as part of the BICW. The IMMAF competition will include brackets for Senior (18+), Junior (U21) and Youth (U18) athletes. Having taken place for the first time Europe and South America this year, the BRAVE International Combat Week returns to Bahrain to put an exclamation point to a record-breaking year for the organization. In 2023, BRAVE CF was hosted by its 29th nation, breaking a world record and becoming the MMA organization hosted in the greatest number of countries.

BRAVE CF kicked off 2023 with its second trip to Serbia for the first-ever BICW edition outside of the Middle East. Alongside the 2022 IMMAF World Championships, the Serbia BRAVE International Combat Week broke all records, firmly placing itself as the largest combat sports festival in the world. In August, the first South American edition of the BRAVE International Combat Week took place in Bogota, Colombia, alongside the IMMAF Pan American Championships, a groundbreaking moment for mixed martial arts in the Americas.

Now the BICW returns to Bahrain for its first home edition since 2022, when BRAVE CF organized the historic MMA Super Cup alongside the IMMAF while headlining the proceedings with BRAVE CF 57.

The BRAVE International Combat Week will take place at the Khalifa Sports City Arena, between December 10 and 16, with the biggest BRAVE CF card of the year happening on December 15.