BRAVE CF announces nominees for KO Of The Year in the 2022 End of Year Awards

BRAVE Combat Federation has announced the five nominees in the first category of the BRAVE CF 2022 End of Year Awards.

With a rich selection of some of MMA’s finest knockouts in 2022, the organization has had trouble narrowing the nominees down to five, and it will not be easy to distinguish who the ultimate winner will be.

Cleiton Silva, Nemat Abrashitov, Shamil Gaziev, Chad Hanekom, and Osama ElSeady have had amazing moments inside the BRAVE CF Arena and have now been recognized with nominations for the 2022 KO Of The Year award.

Brazil’s Silva stood out for his impressive spinning right elbow KO over countryman Leonardo Mafra in the second round of their BRAVE CF 60 SuperLightweight fight.

Kyrgyzstan’s Abdrashitov put his hand up with a beautiful combination that ended with a right cross putting Brazil’s Marcos Costa to sleep in the second round of their BRAVE CF 63 Featherweight bout.

Gaziev lit up the Kingdom of Bahrain after proving that Heavyweights are just as skillful as their lighter colleagues. The Bahraini used head movement and slips before setting up a powerful left hook that flawed Lithuania’s Pavel Dailidko early in the second round of their BRAVE CF 65 bout this past October.

South Africa’s Chad Hanekom proved his dominance in the BRAVE CF Middleweight division with a “hellbow” knockout over South Korea’s In Jae La in the first round of their BRAVE CF 66 fight in November.

Last but certainly not least, Egypt’s Osama ElSeady got the attention of BRAVE Nation fans with a well-timed front right kick to the chin of Mohammed Ali Sellam, instantly putting the Algerian’s lights out in the first minute of the first round at BRAVE CF 67.