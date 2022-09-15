BRAVE CF Announces Return Of Kombat Kingdom With Three Events in October

- Advertisement -

BRAVE Combat Federation has had a historical 2022 thus far, and it continues to build-up to an amazing third trimester as the fastest-growing MMA organization in the world has announced the return of the Kombat Kingdom series.

- Advertisement -

Between October 19th and October 28th, three special shows will take place in the Kingdom of Bahrain, with multiple title fights, dozens of bouts and world-class MMA action for the world to witness.

Kombat Kingdom 2022 kicks off with BRAVE CF 63, set to take place on October 19th. It continues with BRAVE CF 64, on October 22nd, and will have its grand finale on October 28th, with a huge BRAVE CF 65.

Having traveled to a record-breaking 28 countries in six years, BRAVE Combat Federation is set for a huge homecoming as the three events will rock the Kingdom of Bahrain sporting scene to the core.

Athletes from around the world are expected to descend upon Kombat Kingdom to see action, as BRAVE Combat Federation looks to build upon an already record-breaking year, with debuts in South Korea, Uzbekistan and Germany, as well as an announced return to Kazakhstan.

For more information on the BRAVE CF “Kombat Kingdom” series and the upcoming BRAVE CF 62 event which takes place in Almaty, Kazakhstan on September 30th, visit www.bravecf.com

BRAVE Combat Federation List Of Upcoming Events:

BRAVE CF 62 – Almaty, Kazakhstan – September 30th

BRAVE CF 63 – Kingdom of Bahrain – October 19th

BRAVE CF 64 – Kingdom of Bahrain – October 22nd

BRAVE CF 65 – Kingdom of Bahrain – October 28th