BRAVE CF Debuts On Italian Soil in Milan August 1st

BRAVE Combat Federation, the fastest-growing MMA organization in the world, and ICON Holding SA, the leading production company for music and entertainment in Italy, have announced an exclusive partnership for Italian soil. The first chapter of the newly-formed relationship will take place on August 1st, in Milan, Italy.

- Advertisement -

BRAVE CF 52 will be a co-promotion between Italian promotion The Golden Cage, a company under the ICON Holding umbrella, and BRAVE Combat Federation and will feature top Italian stars taking on some of the world’s best martial artists.

“The most awaited BRAVE CF event in Italy is finally here,” says Mohammed Shahid, BRAVE CF President. “The vision of H.H Sh. Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa to reform mixed martial arts with a new sports model is now here.”

“I’m eager to enter this important agreement with His Highness Sh. Khaled’s unique sports enterprise KHK Sports and, in particular, BRAVE Combat Federation,” says Steve Dapper, Vice President, Icon Holding SA. “The world needs to discover the talents Italy possesses and there is no better way than to do it through such a brilliant establishment, BRAVE CF.”

Italy will become the eighth European country to host a BRAVE Combat Federation show, after Northern Ireland, England, Romania, Slovenia, Sweden, Russia, and Belarus, and the 22nd overall. The event further solidifies BRAVE CF stance as having the most active MMA marketshare in Europe, and dedication towards fostering the European mixed martial arts scene.

The long-standing partnership foresees major shifts in the martial arts scene in Italy and the region. BRAVE Combat Federation and ICON Holding are committed to producing a number of shows in Italian soil with the goal of identifying the best talent in the region and nurturing the sport to new heights.

“It is a pleasure to partner with Golden Cage as our official partners to execute this vision in Italy,” added Mohammed Shahid. “The event on August 1st will not only be a the night to awaken the new age gladiators but also a start to big operation of building an MMA economy, sports development programs and a place to enjoy some of the best fights.”

BRAVE CF 52 aims to provide local athletes with the international exposure they crave and deserve, as well as empower the entire martial arts scene in Italy and Western Europe, as BRAVE CF has been doing since its first European event back in June of 2018.