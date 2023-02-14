BRAVE CF Egyptian superstar, Mahmoud Sebie celebrated by the Ambassador of Egypt to Bahrain

- Advertisement -

BRAVE Combat Federation’s breakout star Mahmoud Sebie was this past weekend recognized in the Kingdom of Bahrain for his excellent work inside the BRAVE CF cage last year.

Egypt’s Olympic wrestling star Sebie will soon fly out to Serbia where he will be back in action at the exciting BRAVE CF 69 event that forms part of the BRAVE Serbia International Combat Week currently running in Belgrade.

Sebie met with the Ambassador of Egypt to Bahrain, His Excellency Yasser Shaban, at a private ceremony held in the Kingdom of Bahrain. They celebrated Sebie’s achievement of winning two awards in the first-ever edition of the Arab Awards by BRAVE CF and becoming the first and only Egyptian athlete to achieve such an honor on the world stage.

Since representing his country on the Olympic scene, Sebie has developed into one of the biggest rising stars in MMA in the Arab world, and he has now been proud to represent Egypt on the global stage provided by the fastest-growing organization on the globe, BRAVE CF.

Since its inception in 2016, BRAVE Combat Federation has produced seven Arabian champions. The promotion has hosted hundreds of Arabian athletes who have all prospered on the international scene and is now celebrating its connection with the development of the mixed martial arts scene in the region.

BRAVE CF Super Lightweight Sebie was one of the first recipients of the prestigious awards after he won the BRAVE CF Arab “Breakout Fighter” and Arab “Finish of the Year” awards – which were handed to him by His Excellency Yasser Shaban.

Sebie became the first-ever Olympian to compete at BRAVE CF when he pulled off a KO win over Tunisia’s Wajdi Missaoui in the first round of their BRAVE CF 67 – an incredible stoppage that led to his nomination and ultimate selection for honors.

BRAVE Combat Federation – owned by KHK Sports – appreciates all nations and federations who work hand-in-hand with the promotion in driving BRAVE CF owner His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa’s vision of creating the fastest-growing mixed martial arts promotion. With that said, KHK Sports Chief Operating Officer Valeria Lang showed the company’s gratitude toward Egypt by offering His Excellency Yasser Shaban an appreciative memento for taking the time to value and appreciate Egypt’s BRAVE CF star.

Ambassador of Egypt to Bahrain (Left) & BRAVE CF COO Valeria Lang (Right)

Mahmoud Sebie (Left) & coach (Right) meeting with Ambassador of Egypt to Bahrain (Middle)

The BRAVE CF ARAB MMA Awards 2022 included four categories: Arab Fighter of the Year, Finish of the Year, Fight of the Year, and Breakthrough Arab Fighter of the Year.