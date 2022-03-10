BRAVE Combat Federation Partners with WSC Sports

Listen to this article now

BRAVE Combat Federation, the fastest growing global Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) promotion, and WSC Sports, the global leader in AI sports video technology, announced a three-year partnership ahead of the promotion’s first-event of the year, BRAVE CF 57, to create and distribute AI-powered real-time fight highlights.

BRAVE CF will use WSC Sports’ machine learning technology to auto-detect, index, and tag each moment from a fight event in real-time and automatically generate video content for their digital properties. The AI platform creates content at scale, providing fans with more highlights than ever before, and delivers them moments after the action takes place. The platform also enables BRAVE Combat Federation to customize and personalize content for their fans and partners around the world. Real-time fight highlights will be used across BRAVE CF social media channels to grow their fan base and drive new subscribers, as well as enhance their subscription service offering to BRAVE CF TV.

In addition to providing real-time content, the WSC Sports platform will ingest the BRAVE CF archive library, indexing and tagging along the way, so that highlights from the past are instantly available. Every punch, kick, hold, or any other action, will be available to the BRAVE CF content team in just a few clicks of a mouse. This new indexed library of historical events will also be used to facilitate VOD capabilities for fight fans around the world.

BRAVE CF is the largest MMA promotion in the Middle East, and their deal with WSC Sports marks the first time a sports organization from Bahrain will use innovative Israeli AI video technology to help grow their global brand, monetize their content, and reach and engage with the fans all around the world.

WSC Sports has also partnered with BRAVE CF’s holding company, KHK Group, who will use WSC Sports to drive innovation across their sports properties. KHK Group will help expand WSC Sports’ efforts in the region as more organizations in the Middle East look to utilize automation across their content workflows.

“BRAVE CF is the most global MMA promotion in the world and with the partnership with WSC , we will be able to provide the top global MMA content to BRAVE Nation. With WSC and KHK Media Group partnership, we are going to see the sports development in the Middle East reach the global audience and the global sports fan to experience the regions fastest growing sports vision,” Mohammed Shahid, President, BRAVE CF

“It’s extremely exciting that our AI platform will be used to automatically create and distribute real-time BRAVE CF highlights. I’m proud that WSC Sports’ innovative technology will deliver new experiences for fans in Bahrain and around the world. We look forward to showcasing our technology and bringing AI generated content to more sports organizations in the region.” Dror Yosef, Business Development MENA, WSC Sports