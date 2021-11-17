Brazil’s Embassy Opened in Bahrain

Listen to this article now

President Jair Bolsonaro officially opened Brazil’s embassy in Bahrain, marking remarkable progress in the relations between the two countries.

“I and the accompanying delegation are very happy to be in Bahrain,” President Bolsonaro said during the opening ceremony attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

“When I assumed the presidency, Bahrain was the only country from the Gulf Cooperation Council that did not have an embassy in Brazil, so inaugurating the embassy’s headquarters today in Manama is a great pleasure for me. This rapprochement is from the bottom of my heart. I assure you that relations between Brazil and Bahrain will become stronger because the two countries seek the interest of their people. Congratulations to all of us.”

Dr. Al Zayani hailed the development in the relations between the two countries and looked forward to a future with many promises for Bahrain and Brazil.

“I am delighted, President Bolsonaro, that you are here to officially open the Brazilian embassy in Manama,” he said.

“Your presence today ensures that the embassy gets off to the best possible start, and I want to congratulate you, Excellency, and all the Embassy personnel on this historic event.

“The Kingdom of Bahrain is convinced that the establishment of this embassy, alongside the opening of Bahrain’s mission in Brasilia, can take our ties with Brazil to the next level, and open new opportunities for cooperation and friendship across a whole range of fields.

“You can, of course, be assured that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will extend all necessary support to the Embassy and its staff to ensure the success of its mission, and I very much look forward to welcoming the new Brazilian Ambassador to Bahrain in the near future.

“With my renewed congratulations on the opening of this Embassy, may I also express my confidence in a bright future for our bilateral friendship,” he said.

In December 2020, President Bolsonaro highlighted the importance of having an embassy in Bahrain that “will facilitate business dialogue between the two countries, will contribute to the regional coordination of trade promotion and investment attraction activities and may favor the local performance of other Brazilian bodies involved in activities of this nature, such as Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency.