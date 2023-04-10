BRCS Chairman Awards Prince Salman bin Hamad Medal for Medical Merit to Esteemed Members

- Advertisement -

His Excellency Lieutenant General Dr. Shaikh Mohamed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bahrain Red Crescent Society, handed over the “Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa Medal for Medical Merit” to twenty of the Society’s employees and volunteers, for their qualitative efforts during the Corona pandemic.

This came during the Ramadan meeting organized by the Bahrain Red Crescent Society for its members at its headquarters in the Diplomatic Area under the patronage of His Excellency Lieutenant General Dr. Shaikh Mohamed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and in the presence of Mr. Ali Murad, Vice President, Mr. Mubarak Al-Hadi, Secretary General, Mr. Hassan Ali Juma, Financial Secretary, Mr. Taqi Al-Baharna, Dr. Faisal Al-Moussawi, Dr. Fawzi Amin, Dr. Maryam Al-Hajri, and Dr. Kawthar Al-Eid.

The Society lauded the awardees of the “Prince Salman bin Hamad Medal for Medical Merit”, extending felicitations and gratitude for their service to their country and humanity at large. Emphasizing the significance of sustained efforts in achieving greater gains for the collective good and progress, the Society underscored that the medal serves as an impetus for the awardees to redouble their efforts in serving the Kingdom of Bahrain and bolstering its advancement and prosperity.

At the meeting, the Society acknowledged the earnest endeavors of its members across diverse areas of relief and humanitarian work. The Society lauded the members’ innovative initiatives during the pandemic as part of national efforts by frontline workers to combat the virus, and commended their significant contributions in navigating myriad challenges and circumstances.