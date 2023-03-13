BRCS concludes its participation in the Bahrain International Garden Show

- Advertisement -

The Bahrain Crescent Society concluded its participation in the “Bahrain International Garden Exhibition”, which was held under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa under the theme ” Water: Regenerating Life”, from 9 to 12 March at the Exhibition World Bahrain

- Advertisement -

BRCS was represented in this show by the agricultural environmental team headed by Dr Nilofer Jahromi and several team members of the Society, which participated in a special pavilion next to more than 176 exhibitors on an area of 18.000 square meters. Through this pavilion, the Society was also keen to introduce visitors to the principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

Dr Jahromi stated that this year, the Bahrain Red Crescent Society also recorded successful participation in the Bahrain International Garden Show, noting that humanitarian and relief work also includes allowing needy groups to provide them with sustainable sources of income, including motivating and training them in agricultural work.

According to Dr Jahromi the Bahrain International Garden Show is a significant opportunity to exchange expertise and develop ideas in the field of garden construction. She noted that BRCS was able to keep pace with the objectives of this show towards expanding garden construction projects and increasing the percentage of afforestation that aims to promote sustainable urban development in the Kingdom of Bahrain.