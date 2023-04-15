BRCS Hosts Ghabga Under the Patronage of H.E. Lt. Gen. Dr. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Abdullah

- Advertisement -

Under the esteemed patronage of His Excellency Lt. Gen. Dr. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Abdullah, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bahrain Red Crescent Society, the Society successfully hosted its annual Ramadan Ghabga. The event was graced by the presence of the Chairman and distinguished members of the Board of Directors, executive management, esteemed members of the Society, and dedicated volunteers. The Ramadan Ghabga was held at the Society’s headquarters situated in the Diplomatic Area.

The Society took the opportunity during the Ghabga to express sincere gratitude and appreciation towards its partners, affiliates, and volunteers for their generous contributions, both financial and in-kind, towards supporting needy groups across various regions of Bahrain during the holy month of Ramadan. The Society also acknowledged the pivotal role played by its humanitarian efforts, both locally and internationally, in bringing aid and assistance to those in need.

Furthermore, the Society reiterated its unwavering commitment to persist in its efforts towards providing a broad range of activities, training programs, and initiatives designed to enhance the skills and capabilities of its members across diverse areas of relief and humanitarian work. The Society remains steadfast in its dedication to qualifying and empowering its members, enabling them to make meaningful contributions towards the betterment of society.