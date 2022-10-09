BRCS hosts “Mental Health” workshop

- Advertisement -

The Bahrain Red Crescent Society (BRCS) organized a training program entitled “Mental Health and Psychosocial Support”, in which several members of the Red Crescent Societies and Bodies in the GCC states participated, in addition to the volunteers of the Society.

The program was organized for three consecutive days at the headquarters of the Bahrain Red Crescent Society in the diplomatic area and came in coordination with the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent.

The program addressed several topics, including analysing the psychological needs of the afflicted and those affected by disasters and supporting them in overcoming the difficult times they are going through. In addition to training them to adapt to emergencies, respect their independence and dignity, and manage the mechanisms of coexistence, in addition to psychological first aid skills, self-care and peer support.

The workshop was attended by Miss Muyssar S. Awadhalla, Head of Health Awareness & Head of Blood Bank of the Society and a member of the Regional Network for Mental Health and Psychosocial Support, and Dr. Mahmoud Mohamed Tharwat, Regional President of Mental Health and Psychosocial Support.

“This training program comes within the framework of the active participation of the Bahrain Red Crescent Society in the Gulf efforts aimed at building capacity in various fields related to humanitarian relief work, including the field of mental health, which has become a fundamental cornerstone of assisting the needy. “According to The Secretary-General of the Bahrain Red Crescent Society, Mr. Mubarak Al Hadi.

Mr Al Hadi stressed the keenness of the Society to continue building the capacity of its members and volunteers in various fields and wished them success in this training and to achieve the desired, and to ensure that they are always ready to intervene when needed and do their part to the fullest, in addition to transferring knowledge and skills to new members and ensuring their integration into relief and humanitarian work.

The training program included introducing participants to how to provide quality mental health services that have a positive impact on individuals and society, and the role of volunteers in raising awareness of the importance of mental health and psychological support and employing it in emergencies at the local, regional and global levels.