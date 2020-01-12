BRCS organises workshop

Bahrain Red Crescent Society (BRCS) confirmed it keenness to continue its humanitarian work to support needy families in Bahrain.

“The Society currently provides assistance to about four thousand vulnerable families, and we believe that it is our duty to provide material and in-kind assistance and encourage those families to provide sustainable sources of livelihood, such as a qualitative agricultural work occupation that can be performed even at home, and that generates relatively good income” said Acting Secretary General of BRCS- Director General, Mr. Mubarak Al-Hadi.

This came after a two-day workshop for BRCS volunteers that aimed to train volunteers on farming mushrooms which are among the crops that can be farmed inside homes, provide products required by the Bahraini market, and achieve good income.

For her part, Head of Charity Agricultural Project at the society, Dr. Nilofer Jahromi, pointed that the workshop aimed to introduce volunteers to the vegetable classification of mushrooms and its benefits and economic importance, in addition to identifying the tools used in its planting and production, post-plantation operations, and finally collecting crops and marketing it.