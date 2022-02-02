BRCS participate in the International Volunteer Day at Dubai Expo

Listen to this article now

In the presence of representatives from various regional and international organizations, including the Arab League and the United Nations Volunteers Program, several Bahrain Red Crescent Society (BRCS) members attended the International Volunteer Day, which was held recently at the headquarters of the Dubai Expo in the United Arab Emirates.

The members of the Society worked to publicize the Bahrain Red Crescent’s and the Kingdom of Bahrain’s honorable accomplishments in the field of volunteerism, as well as the Kingdom’s advanced position in extending a helping hand to the needy in the context of relief and humanitarian work.

During this participation, the Society’s members focused on highlighting the contributions of the Bahraini volunteers in the national efforts to address the Corona pandemic, and how these efforts contributed to enhancing the Bahraini success story in confronting the pandemic. They showcased the efforts of the volunteers’ affiliates in many areas, including Bahrain International Airport, in addition to continuing to provide assistance for families in need, despite the challenges of the pandemic and in full compliance with the precautionary measures.

The Secretary-General of the Society, Mr. Mubarak Al Hadi, explained that this participation comes within the framework of the Society’s permanent work to rehabilitate its Bahraini cadres in various fields of volunteer work, and to build their capabilities, skills and experiences through direct contact with their volunteer counterparts in the region and the world, and in a manner that contributes to the development of volunteer work in The Kingdom of Bahrain as a whole according to the best international standards.

“The International Volunteer Day is a celebration of volunteers and their significant role in improving people’s lives and meeting their needs, in a way that contributes to spreading the culture of volunteering and forming an exceptional global vision that celebrates the future of volunteering while also serving the goals of sustainable development.” Mr. Al Hadi concluded.

The delegation of the Red Crescent Society in this event included Dr. Kawthar Al-Eid, Mrs. Sawsan Al-Aradi and Mrs. Zakia Boukamal.