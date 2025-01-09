BRCS participates in “Amateur Farmers 3” Event

- Advertisement -

The environmental agricultural team of the Bahrain Red Crescent Society (BRCS) participated in the “Amateur Farmers 3” event held on the AlMalkiya Beach, organized by a member of the Northern Municipal Council, Zainab Al-Durazi, representing the Twelfth District in collaboration with the Northern Area Municipality, Friends of Gardens, and AlMalkiya Club Scouts.

The society’s agricultural team significantly contributed to achieving the event’s goals by implementing various activities, including distributing 200 seedlings for free, conducting informative workshops on the basics of home gardening, plant care, pest and disease control, and organizing live demonstrations of modern farming techniques.

The team offered valuable advice on choosing local plant species suited to various climates, correct soil preparation and planting techniques, emphasized the significance of regular irrigation for water conservation, and promoted the safe and natural application of organic fertilizers for plant nutrition.

This participation aligns with the Bahrain Red Crescent Society’s efforts to raise awareness about the importance of agriculture and its role in achieving food security, environmental conservation, promoting a more sustainable lifestyle, and contributing to the development of a green community.

The “Amateur Farmers 3” event is expected to enhance environmental awareness among community members, encourage them to adopt sustainable farming practices, promote cooperation and unity within the community, and celebrate agricultural heritage to strengthen local identity.