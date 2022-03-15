BRCS starts distributing Ramadan aid to 4,000 families

Listen to this article now

The Bahrain Red Crescent Society has started distributing aid for the holy month of Ramadan to over 4,000 families in 73 cities and villages across Bahrain’s various governorates.

The society provides this help to the needy families registered on its lists.

Head of the Social Services Committee Adel Aljar said the society has made the necessary preparations to guarantee a seamless distribution of aid to needy families, drawing on its more than four decades of expertise.

“We express our gratitude to the society’s volunteers and members, particularly the Social Service Committee, for their hard efforts to satisfy the needs of the valued recipients,” he said.

“We assure that all of the Society’s departments work together to identify and support those who are truly in need.”

The Bahrain Red Crescent Society called on companies and institutions operating in the country as well as philanthropists among citizens and residents to make their hoped-for donations for the success of the aid program this year, as they did in the past years.