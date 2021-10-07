‘Breast Cancer Awareness’ at Gulf Hotel

Listen to this article now

A Breast Cancer Awareness talk and health-check was organized by The Gulf Hotel Bahrain Convention and Spa for its female staff, in collaboration with American Mission Hospital, on Tuesday, 5 Oct 2021.

In this event, held as a part of the October Breast Cancer Awareness month, a presentation was given by one of the AMH Ob/Gyn doctors, and along with other doctors, nurses and educational counsellors answered the queries of the Hotel staff. It was followed by screening of individual attendees.





“As a part of our ongoing community outreach programmes, our hospital firmly believes in creating health awareness among women on how breast cancer can be prevented”, said Ms Julia Tovey, the Group CEO of the American Mission Hospital.

“According to a recent WHO report, in 2020, there were 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer and 685 000 deaths globally. As of the end of 2020, there were 7.8 million women diagnosed with breast cancer in the past 5 years, making it the world’s most prevalent cancer. And it is therefore, important that we do not neglect this”, she added.





