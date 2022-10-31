Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign in collaboration with Mega mart, Unilever, and Al Hilal Health Care Group

- Advertisement -

In collaboration with Bahrain’s Babason (Unilever), Mega mart, and Al Hilal Health Care Group, an event was organized at Mega Mart Saar. The campaign aimed to raise breast cancer awareness among women in Bahrain.The idea of the campaign was to distribute free Breast cancer screening on a very minimum amount of shopping on Unilever products from Mega mart.

Al Hilal distributed 1000 coupons for Gynaecologist/General Surgeon/ General Physician consultation and mammograms for the women in Bahrain.

The event was attended by the Country Manager of Unilever Bahrain, Mr. Khalid Barabea, CEO of Al Hilal healthcare Group Dr. Sharath Chandran, Babason’s General Manager, Mr. Anil Nawani, and their respective marketing and sales teams. The event was inaugurated by the ribbon cutting ceremony. From Babason’s General Manager, Mr. Anil Nawani mentioned in his speech “Thank you, Unilever team and Alhilal team, for your collaboration with Megamart. This is just the beginning of understanding how to support social care from Megamart’s side”.

In the speech given by the Country Manager of Unilever Bahrain, Mr. Khalid Barabea appreciated the great initiative and mentioned”I would like to thank Babasons and Macromart for giving us this chance to the partnership along with them and Alhilal hospitals in this activity which is part of Unilever’s responsibility because we in Unilever are always not only looking for business, but we are also looking for the health of the community this is part of our responsibility as Unilever, we do this all over the world, we do it across the regions not only here in Bahrain but everywhere and we would like to build this awareness among the team and among in women”.

Dr. Sharath Chandran – CEO of Al Hilal Health Care Group, Recognized and valued the contribution of Bahrain’s Babason (Unilever) and Mega mart for partnering with Alhilal Health Group to reach out to a larger community in the Kingdom of Bahrain. He also mentioned that “This is a wonderful feeling to stand here in front of all of you and launch something very unique to the kingdom of Bahrain to have somebody as biggest as Unilever be partners is to be a proud moment of Alhilal and to have Babasons, Megamart and Macromart to be an enabler to get this whole journey into the public is something which is anything less than outstanding. It will bring in a practice of early detection of one of the most common cancers in the world.”