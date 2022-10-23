Breast Cancer Awareness Initiative by Carrefour

- Advertisement -

Carrefour Bahrain has partnered with the Bahrain Cancer Society and Aster Clinic to educate its employees and customers throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The leading retailer, along with The Bahrain Mall, has organised a campaign initiative for customers and employees to receive general consultations and check-ups with Aster Clinic. Furthermore, breast cancer pins will be distributed to Carrefour Bahrain employees to show support for the cause. In addition, an Employee Awareness session was organized at Vox Cinemas for a Q&A session with a leading doctor from the clinic.

- Advertisement -

Mr. Ahmed Al Nowakhda, Managing Director at the Bahrain Cancer Society was present along with Mr. Munther Buhindi, Carrefour Bahrain Communications Manager .