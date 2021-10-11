Breast Cancer Awareness Month: 5 applications on HUAWEI AppGallery to help you “Think Pink”

Listen to this article now

In line with worldwide efforts to combat and raise awareness about breast cancer in communities, HUAWEI AppGallery has launched a ‘Think Pink’ collection to help users with the early detection of the disease. According to the World Health Organization, breast cancer was the most global common disease in 2020, with 2.26 million registered cases.

Through the ‘Think Pink’ collection, HUAWEI AppGallery strives to raise awareness of breast cancer, encourage screening and early testing, and promote frequent doctors’ visits. With proper diet, massages and regular exercise, you can detect the issues beforehand and take the precautionary steps. However, it is imperative to know the correct ways.

Here are five applications for users to download from HUAWEI AppGallery to keep healthy.

Cancer and Chronic Disease Focus: Access a bibliography packed with valuable information about cancer and other chronic diseases easily through your smart device. This application aims to spread awareness and support users with capturing early symptoms. Download here.

Glucose Blood Sugar Tracker: According to AACR, glucose and factors related to glucose metabolism may contribute to the development of breast cancer. Download the app to track your blood sugar and medications seamlessly. Download here.

Vezeeta – Doctors & Pharmacy: Prioritise your health and download Vezeeta to book a consultation with a doctor from a list of over 20,000+ verified physicians. Users can order their medicines via the app and get them delivered to their doorsteps. Download here.

Health – BMI Check, First Aid Guide, Pill Reminder: Download the health reminder application and access healthcare necessities and daily tips for a healthy life. The application’s key features include a BMI Calculator, First Aid Guide, Pill Reminder, and Medication Tracker. Download here.

7 Minute Workout: Stay healthy and make time for a short workout without the need for equipment or a gym. Through the application, users can complete 12 high-intensity bodyweight exercises that will elevate their overall health condition. Download here. To learn more, please visit: ‘Think Pink’