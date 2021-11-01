Breast Cancer Awareness Program at Al Hilal Manama in Collaboration with Indian ladies Association

Listen to this article now

Along with other events, Al Hilal Hospital, Manama conducted an Awareness program on Breast Cancer in association with Indian Ladies Association in the morning at Al Al-Hilal Manama branch first floor. Over 60 people including 50 house maids attended the event. The Indian ambassador of India Mrs. Monika Srivastava was the Chief Guest of Honor in the formal function. Hon. President Nisha Rangarajan, Hon Vice President Anjali Gupta and Hon General Secretary Shipra Dhir Passi along with other members of Indian Ladies Association were also present in the event. Mr. Lijoy the branch head of Al Hilal Manama Branch welcomed the gathering. Dr Devishree, Specialist Gynecologist, Al Hilal Hospital was the keynote speaker on Breast cancer. Dr Rahul Abbas Medical Director & Specialist Internal Medicine along with Mrs. Monika launched the privilege card with ribbon cutting ceremony. Al Hilal will offer up to 50

percent discounts for the Indian ladies Association members for their medical checkups. All participants including the house maids were given free health check up and privilege card distributions along with other vouchers.





- Advertisement -

We at Al Hilal believe that with breast cancer, it’s all about detection. We have to educate women and encourage them to do everything they have to do. Every woman needs to know the facts. And the fact is, when it comes to breast cancer, every woman is at risk. And as a healthcare provider its our responsibility to overcome to risk and spread awareness.