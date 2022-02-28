BREITLING OPENS NEW INDUSTRIAL-CHIC BOUTIQUE IN BAHRAIN

Listen to this article now

Swiss luxury watchmaker, Breitling, has opened its new retail concept in City Centre Bahrain. The official opening and ribbon cutting was made by Aed Adwan, Managing Director Breitling Middle East and representatives from Breitling’s local retail partner, Yaquby Distribution.

Located on the first floor of the mall, the new Boutique is Breitling’s latest retail space to feature the brand’s unique design concept – a contemporary urban interpretation of an industrial loft.

Commenting on the opening, Breitling Managing Director, Aed Adwan said, ‘’The launch of Breitling’s new concept Boutique in Bahrain is the first of many to be opened in the region this year, indicating the importance of the Middle East market to Breitling. We are confident our customers will enjoy being welcomed into the uniquely-designed environment which allows them to explore the brand’s heritage and discover our new watch collections in a sophisticated but relaxed setting.’’

Asif Jiffry, General Manager Yaquby Distribution, added ‘’Yaquby and Breitling have been successful partners for over 30 years, the new Boutique marks a milestone for our relationship. We are thrilled to be a part of the exciting launch of the brand’s new Boutique concept, the first new concept Boutique within Bahrain.’’

Breitling’s new 65m² Boutique is a contemporary urban interpretation of an industrial loft in a dynamic city. The design of the Boutique is inspired by a mid-twentieth-century industrial building as a nod to a time when the brand’s timepieces and intelligent measuring tools earned Breitling a formidable reputation. Unique artefacts such as aircraft propellers and bespoke furniture vividly bring to life the brand worlds of ‘land, sea and air’.

The new Boutique is home to the entire Breitling collection, including the brand-new Super Avi collection. Launched in November 2021, the Super AVI is a celebration of aviation history with designs inspired by the original 1953 “Co-Pilot” Ref. 765 AVI aviator’s watch and four legendary planes: the North American Aviation P-51 Mustang, the Vought F4U Corsair, the Curtiss P-40 Warhawk, and the de Havilland Mosquito