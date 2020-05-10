Sunday, May 10, 2020
Al Haddad Motors Ramadan Offers

Brighten your Ramadan with exclusive offers from Al Haddad Motors

This holy month of Ramadan, Al Haddad Motors gives you all the right reasons to become a Mercedes-Benz owner. An array of offers on several Mercedes-Benz models that are specifically tailored to meet your needs.

Get your dream Mercedes-Benz inclusive of a 3-Year service package, 5-Year warranty, and 1-Year Insurance and Registration, as well as window tinting and paint protection for your peace of mind. Additionally, Al Haddad Motors is partnering up with BBK to offer 0% finance on selected Mercedes-Benz models. With every vehicle purchased you also receive a gift voucher that could be spent on any Mercedes-Benz Genuine Accessories.

Take advantage of the great deals on the Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned vehicles from Al Haddad Motors that are inclusive of a Gold Service Package, Ceramic Paint Protection as well as a Mercedes-Benz gift voucher. Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned vehicles also include the remainder of the vehicle’s 5-Year warranty and have undertaken rigorous tests to ensure that they live up to the Mercedes-Benz quality.

This Ramadan, Al Haddad Motors also brings special offers to Mercedes-Benz owners. For every BD 100 or more spent at the Mercedes-Benz Service Center, customers receive a gift voucher that can be spent on any Mercedes-Benz Genuine Accessories.

For more information, please contact us on 17785454 (showroom) or 17785999 (service center). You can also contact use via any of our social media accounts @alhaddadmotors and visit our website on.

