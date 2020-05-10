Brighten your Ramadan with exclusive offers from Al Haddad Motors

This holy month of Ramadan, Al Haddad Motors gives you all the right reasons to become a Mercedes-Benz owner. An array of offers on several Mercedes-Benz models that are specifically tailored to meet your needs.

Get your dream Mercedes-Benz inclusive of a 3-Year service package, 5-Year warranty, and 1-Year Insurance and Registration, as well as window tinting and paint protection for your peace of mind. Additionally, Al Haddad Motors is partnering up with BBK to offer 0% finance on selected Mercedes-Benz models. With every vehicle purchased you also receive a gift voucher that could be spent on any Mercedes-Benz Genuine Accessories.

Take advantage of the great deals on the Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned vehicles from Al Haddad Motors that are inclusive of a Gold Service Package, Ceramic Paint Protection as well as a Mercedes-Benz gift voucher. Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned vehicles also include the remainder of the vehicle’s 5-Year warranty and have undertaken rigorous tests to ensure that they live up to the Mercedes-Benz quality.

This Ramadan, Al Haddad Motors also brings special offers to Mercedes-Benz owners. For every BD 100 or more spent at the Mercedes-Benz Service Center, customers receive a gift voucher that can be spent on any Mercedes-Benz Genuine Accessories.

For more information, please contact us on 17785454 (showroom) or 17785999 (service center). You can also contact use via any of our social media accounts @alhaddadmotors and visit our website on.