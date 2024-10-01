Brushstrokes Of Brilliance

- Advertisement -

BACA and EWB Celebrates Bahraini Artistry

Works from 14 renowned Bahraini artists are now on display at Exhibition World Bahrain (EWB), reflecting the island’s vibrant cultural scenario. The exhibition, organised in collaboration with the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA), aims to highlight the depth and diversity of artistic expression in Bahrain.

The showcase spans the main and exhibition concourses of EWB, featuring a stunning array of masterpieces that include breathtaking landscapes and thought-provoking abstracts, all presented on creatively installed panels.

The official launch event attracted notable figures from the cultural sector, including

Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), Resources and Projects deputy chief Dana Al Saad, BACA Culture and Museums director General Farah Mattar, along with various representatives from the fine arts community.

The renowned roster of Bahraini artists includes Balqees Fakhro, Abbas Al Mosawi, Jaffar Al Oraibi, Abdul Rahim Sharif, Ali Al Mahmeed, Khalid Al Tahmazi, Mariam Fakhro, Shafiqa Al Hermi, Abbas Yousif, Hussain Al Sunni, Badeea Bubshait, Abdulelah Alarab, Omar Al Rashid and Abdulkarim Al Orrayedh.

EWB continues to reinforce its responsibility towards supporting the local community, especially advancing cultural trends. The venue’s role extends beyond mere exhibition; it is a pivotal supporter of social and cultural activations. By displaying Bahraini artworks during various events, EWB provides artists with invaluable opportunities to gain exposure, receive international recognition and engage with a new audience.

As a premier venue for high-profile events such as internationally acclaimed conventions and large-scale exhibitions, EWB is dedicated to highlighting Bahrain’s rich artistic heritage, along with fostering greater exposure for the kingdom’s stance as a preferred destination for the MICE industry and business tourism.

“This collection stands as a testament to the extraordinary talent flourishing within the Kingdom,” said Ms Al Saad.

“Each piece reflects Bahrain’s unique cultural narrative, capturing the essence of our history while embracing the future. It’s heartening to see our esteemed artists gaining the recognition they deserve at the Middle East’s newest exhibition and convention centre. This commitment to cultural promotion is instrumental in bridging local artistic innovations with international trends, fostering cross-cultural exchanges, and enhancing the global visibility of Bahraini art.”

Ms Mattar shared her thoughts on the collaboration. “Our partnership with EWB represents a significant milestone in promoting Bahraini art on a grand stage. This collection not only showcases the exceptional skills of our artists but also reinforces Bahrain’s dedication to preserving and advancing our cultural heritage. The artworks displayed at EWB offer a profound glimpse into the soul of our kingdom, celebrating both tradition and innovation, while adding aesthetic touch to the venue.”

The exhibited artworks embody a rich tapestry of creativity and cultural depth, demonstrating the diverse talents of Bahrain’s leading artists. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing effort to elevate Bahrain’s cultural profile in the MICE industry and provide a platform for its artistic community to shine on an international stage.