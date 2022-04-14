BSH provides special offers to KFH – Bahrain card holders

Listen to this article now

Kuwait Finance House–Bahrain announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bahrain Specialist Hospital, stipulating that KFH – Bahrain debit card, credit card, and the Visa Platinum “WorldPay” prepaid card holders will receive promotional offers and special discounts from the hospital until the 31st of December 2022.

The signing ceremony took place on Wednesday March 16, 2022, at the Bank’s headquarters in the Bahrain World Trade Center, and witnessed the presence of Mr. Hamed Mashal, Head of Retail Banking at KFH-Bahrain, Mr. Majed Ardati, Chief Operating Officer at Bahrain Specialist Hospital, in addition to a number of representatives from both parties.

“It gives us great pleasure to collaborate with KFH – Bahrain to provide their valued customers with special offers on all our health services, which are provided by a qualified medical team consisting of reputable consultants and therapists within their respective fields. Customers will be able to benefit from these offers when making payments via their KFH cards,” commented Mr. Majed Ardati, Chief Operating Officer at Bahrain Specialist Hospital.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Hamed Mashal, Head of Retail Banking at KFH-Bahrain: “Our partnership with Bahrain Specialist Hospital stems from our continuous efforts to provide banking products and services that meet our valued customers’ needs. We look forward to conducting more fruitful partnerships in the future, which will support our clients and provide them with rewarding services. This collaboration comes as part of our committed efforts in providing health-related services to our customers, which is a primary objective in our social responsibility initiatives directed towards society and individuals alike.”

The credit cards and Visa Platinum “WorldPay” prepaid card from KFH – Bahrain provide customers with various advantages including obtaining points on the loyalty program which can be exchanged for valuable services, which are also Shari’a compliant and are approved worldwide.