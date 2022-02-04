BTEA affiliates honoured with Prince Salman bin Hamad Medal for Medical Merit

Listen to this article now

Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani, the Board Chairman of Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority (BTEA), honoured 16 cadres from BTEA with the “Prince Salman bin Hamad Medal for Medical Merit”, in the presence of the authority’s Chief Executive, Dr. Nasser Qaedi.

The medal was presented in implementation of the royal order and in line with the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to all the competent authorities to grant the medal to the frontliners from the medical cadres, Bahrain Defence Force, the Interior Ministry and all the supportive parties who are contributing to the kingdom’s success story in fighting the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism described the praise given by HM the King and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister to the dedicated national efforts of the frontliners in combating the virus as a motive to continue the efforts in facing the pandemic, protecting people’s health and safety and ensuring continuity of all the economic and productive sectors, including the tourism one.

Al Zayani commended the efforts of BTEA personnel who are participating in the national efforts to handle the coronavirus pandemic. He praised their high patriotic sense of responsibility in supporting the national efforts and carrying out the decisions and directives issued by the relevant authorities.