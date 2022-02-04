Friday, February 4, 2022
More

    BTEA affiliates honoured with Prince Salman bin Hamad Medal for Medical Merit

    Listen to this article now

    Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani, the Board Chairman of Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority (BTEA), honoured 16 cadres from BTEA with the “Prince Salman bin Hamad Medal for Medical Merit”, in the presence of the authority’s Chief Executive, Dr. Nasser Qaedi.

    - Advertisement -

    The medal was presented in implementation of the royal order and in line with the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to all the competent authorities to grant the medal to the frontliners from the medical cadres, Bahrain Defence Force, the Interior Ministry and all the supportive parties who are contributing to the kingdom’s success story in fighting the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

    The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism described the praise given by HM the King and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister to the dedicated national efforts of the frontliners in combating the virus as a motive to continue the efforts in facing the pandemic, protecting people’s health and safety and ensuring continuity of all the economic and productive sectors, including the tourism one.

    Al Zayani commended the efforts of BTEA personnel who are participating in the national efforts to handle the coronavirus pandemic. He praised their high patriotic sense of responsibility in supporting the national efforts and carrying out the decisions and directives issued by the relevant authorities.

    - Advertisement -
    Previous article“Light-1” successfully launched into orbit
    Next articleRadio Bahrain 96.5 launches new corporate identity

    RELATED ARTICLES

    MOST READ

    Isa Town’s Block 801 benefits from Forever Green campaign

    Spotlight

    Team Bahrain wins six gold medals, becomes number one senior team at IMMAF Worlds

    News

    BACA President meets French Culture Minister

    Spotlight

    HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister attends the Crown Prince’s Cup 2022

    Wheels and Gears

    Lincoln closes 2021 with sales at their highest level since 2015

    Inside Bahrain

    Acclaimed book on Gandhi’s engagement with the Arab World launched in four languages

    PR This Week

    IFID2022 focusing on “How Fintech innovation is transforming the investment industry” to be held under the patronage of the Central bank of Bahrain

    News

    Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister hails royal pride in frontliners’ dedication

    PR This Week

    FabyLand opens maiden Family Entertainment Center at Dana Mall, Bahrain

    PR This Week

    Andra public relations announces 12th Fintech series “Key financial takeaways for 2021 & outlook for 2022 trends”

    PR This Week

    Ahlia IT College Students Guaranteed Internship through Thinksmart’s Forsati Program

    PR This Week

    stc Bahrain plants 7000 trees in the Southern Areas of Bahrain to support “Trees for Life” campaign

    Inside Bahrain

    Gulf Air Chairman hands over the airline’s staff their “Prince Salman bin Hamad Medal for Medical Merit”

    News

    BRCS participate in the International Volunteer Day at Dubai Expo

    Inside Bahrain

    AlMabarrah AlKhalifia announces registration dates for Rayaat Scholarship Program, Late HRH Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa Scholarship

    © GO ALIVE MEDIA