Sunday, June 28, 2020
BTEA Campaign

BTEA launches new tourism campaign

Within the framework of its promotional efforts for the Kingdom of Bahrain as leading and distinguished tourist destination and of increasing the number of visiting tourists, mainly the GCC citizens, to Bahrain soon after the elimination of Covid-19, the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority has announced the launch of a new tourist campaign.

The new campaign, Ihnee Fee Al Bahrain or Here in Bahrain, will coincide with #WEWILLMEET campaign, which was recently launched. The new campaign comprises three different stages over the year. The first, “Inspiration” is linked to digital followers through interactive announcements and live sessions. The second is “Encouragement” which will focus on promoting existing activities, while the third “Transformation”, will embrace direct live interaction with visitors, once events are resumed.

The Ihnee Fee Al Bahrain campaign will be a part of the second campaign, “Encouragement”, which is inspired from the song, “Ya Marhab Fddkum” (or you are welcome) by the Bahraini well known singer, Ahmed Al-Jumairy. The song was written by late Shaikh Isa bin Rashid Al-Khalifa on the occasion of the 1986 Gulf Football Tournament. The campaign will be launched on the Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) social media account while a set of artworks inspired from the song will be produced with the aim of promoting tourism in Bahrain

The reason for selecting the song as a basis for the campaign is attributed to the song’s lyrics, which express longing for Bahrain and the beautiful description of the country’s hospitable features and people.

On this occasion, Dr. Ali Follad, Acting Director of Marketing and Tourism Promotion of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, said: “We thought of launching the Ihnee Fee Al Bahrain campaign in line with BTEA’s plan to post the positive media content through social media platforms and to focus on the image of the prominent tourist destinations of Bahrain, and to shed floodlight on both the artistic and cultural heritage from the point of view of the public and founder of the new media content. The campaign will comprise a series of promotional materials and initiatives, which aim at increasing interaction by the public using social media”.

This initiative is part of the overall of BTEA’s campaign, ‘Ours.Yours’, which focuses on promoting Bahrain tourist product over regional and global levels.  The aim is to highlight touristic elements and support the ongoing efforts that focus on enhancing the contribution of the touristic sector positively in the local product in line with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030.

Previous articleNSSA clinches first place in “Advanced Geoinformatics” programme
Next articleMinister of Transportation inspects construction work at private aviation terminal

RELATED ARTICLES

Inside Bahrain

NSSA clinches first place in “Advanced Geoinformatics” programme

Bahrain's National Space Science Agency (NSSA) has clinched first place in a training programme, entitled “Advanced Geoinformatics”, organised by the University of Twente, the...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

The National Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus has highlighted measures taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19

The National Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus (COVID-19) held a press conference, at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research at the Bahrain...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain International Airport implements new safety measures

In line with Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs Advisory Circular, the Kingdom’s aviation regulator, Bahrain International Airport (BIA) is rolling out additional health and safety...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

WHO Chief congratulates HRH Premier on Bahraini Doctor’s Day

World Health Organisation (WHO)  director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al-Khalifa on designating the Bahraini...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Global Appraisal for HRH Premier’s International Day of Conscience Initiative

A number of Permanent Representatives to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) praised the initiative of His Royal Highness Prime Minister...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser’s long cherished dream has come true

His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor, Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) HH Shaikh Nasser...
Read more

MOST READ

Beware of malicious applications during the Pandemic by Dr Jassim Haji

Management Principles
The sudden increase in remote work that many companies have instituted over the past couple of months introduced a new set of cybersecurity risks...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

BTEA launches new tourism campaign

Within the framework of its promotional efforts for the Kingdom of Bahrain as leading and distinguished tourist destination and of increasing the number of...
PR This Week

Ogilvy Named Network of the Year by The One Show

The One Show, the world's most prestigious award show in advertising, design and digital marketing, has named Ogilvy 2020 Network of the Year in...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain International Airport implements new safety measures

In line with Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs Advisory Circular, the Kingdom’s aviation regulator, Bahrain International Airport (BIA) is rolling out additional health and safety...
Inside Bahrain

WHO Chief congratulates HRH Premier on Bahraini Doctor’s Day

World Health Organisation (WHO)  director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al-Khalifa on designating the Bahraini...
PR This Week

Minister of Transportation inspects construction work at private aviation terminal

His Excellency the Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications and Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) Chairman, Eng. Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed paid an inspection visit to...
PR This Week

Zain partners MITEF Pan Arab to hold ‘Virtual’ Startup Competition

Zain Group, a leading mobile telecom innovator in eight markets across the Middle East and Africa confirms its digital partnership of the 2020 edition...
PR This Week

Online Story Telling session – SNEHA kids of ILA

ILA's Sneha Coordinators Nisha Rangarajan, Asha Ashok and Shanthi Ravi organised a unique and totally interesting fun filled hour with the SNEHA kids where...
Uncategorized

iGA CE participates in webinar on Future of Digital Government

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, HE Mohammed Ali Al Qaed participated in the ‘Future Vision of Digital Government Through the Lens of...
iGA

Bahrain exports BD176 Million Worth of Products of National Origins during MAY 2020

The Information &eGovernment Authority (iGA) issued its foreign trade report of May2020, encompassing data on the balance of trade, imports, exports (national origin), and...
Uncategorized

Ebrahim K. Kanoo Unveils the All-New Toyota Highlander Hybrid SUV

Ebrahim K. Kanoo, the exclusive distributor of Toyota vehicles in Bahrain, launched the all-new 2020 Toyota Highlander at the Toyota showroom in Sitra. Toyota’s...
PR This Week

Batelco Announces Participation in the AWS Marketplace CPPO

Batelco, the leading digital solutions provider in Bahrain has announced its role as a Consulting Partner with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, the fast-growing...
Sports This Week

High Confidence in our Bahrain National Football Team

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor President of the Supreme Council...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Always Take A Second Opinion by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Once, I suffered chest pains and consulted a doctor. He prescribed medications to me which gave temporary relief.  However some days later I encountered...
PR This Week

stc Bahrain awards a brand-new BMW X1 20i to the winner of Recharge & WIN campaign

stc Bahrain awarded Farheen Begum a brand-new BMW X1 20i as part of its recently concluded, Recharge & WIN campaign. Acknowledging customer support and rewarding...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Aviation Terminal

Minister of Transportation inspects construction work at private aviation terminal

NSSA

NSSA clinches first place in “Advanced Geoinformatics” programme

SNEHA Story Telling

Online Story Telling session – SNEHA kids of ILA

Malicious Applications

Beware of malicious applications during the Pandemic by Dr Jassim Haji