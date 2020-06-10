Wednesday, June 10, 2020
#WeWillMeet

Together we combat this pandemic. Together we can expect a safer future. With a strong spirit and faith, we shall overcome. #WeWillMeet #Bahrain #BahrainthisWeek #Awareness #Tourism #stayhome #staysafe

Posted by Bahrain this week on Thursday, June 4, 2020

BTEA launches new ‘#WeWillMeet’ Campaign

As part of its efforts to increase the number of tourists coming into the Kingdom of Bahrain with a special focus on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia post COVID19, BTEA is set to launch its brand-new campaign #WeWillMeet.

The #WeWillMeet campaign, which will be spread over the span of a year, will be launched in three parts, which will first kick off with the ‘Inspirational’ phase connecting with followers digitally through interactive posts and live sessions, move on to the ’Encouragement’ phase which will focus on the promotion of the Islands activities, and ends with the phase of ‘Transformation’ which involves face-to-face interaction with visitors once events are safe to host once again.

The #WeWillMeet campaign, which will be launched from the BTEA’s Instagram account @Bahrain.Ours.Yours.ar, will focus on promoting the Kingdom of Bahrain’s unique attractions and experiences that promise to leave visitors with unforgettable memories that Bahrain is known for –  digitally – through posting live interactive sessions to introduce followers to what Bahrain has to offer. In addition to engaging with stakeholders across multiple sectors during these difficult times, the Campaign also aims to reenergize the local tourism sector along with the tourism-related industries further developing this vibrant sector and increasing its contribution to the national economy.

“We wanted to launch a proactive campaign to increase the number of visitors coming into the Kingdom from all around the world and specifically target those in Saudi Arabia, which shapes a significant part of the total inbound tourism coming into Bahrain each year. Once the situation allows, we expect to attract more visitors as Bahrain has always been considered an ideal and convenient weekend getaway for Saudis due its close proximity to multitude of attractions and experiences we have to offer,” said the Chief Executive Officer of BTEA, Mr. Nader Al Moayyed.

“We opted for an end to end digital campaign, to not only target the masses that have shifted online as a result of the epidemic, but also to directly tap into a new segment and appeal to the millennials and Generation Z’s that are online,” he added.

Since its inception in 2015, the BTEA has steered its efforts towards consistently marketing and promoting the Kingdom of Bahrain as a unique destination in the region. BTEA will continue to focus on promoting Bahrain as a unique destination to create unforgettable experiences for tourists and continues to develop projects in line with its long-term tourism strategy under the umbrella of ‘Ours.Yours’, alongside promoting the Kingdom’s unique tourism products and experiences, focusing on driving in family tourism to increase the Tourism sector’s contribution to the national economy in line with the Kingdom’s 2030 Economic Vision.

Previous articleMinistry of Health stresses importance of vigilantly following all COVID-19 precautionary health measures

RELATED ARTICLES

Inside Bahrain

Ministry of Health stresses importance of vigilantly following all COVID-19 precautionary health measures

The Ministry of Health today stressed that it is the national responsibility of all to follow the precautionary health measures enacted by the government,...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser congratulates graduates through virtual graduation

Bahrain School has hosted a virtual graduation ceremony for its 63 students who have recreated the magic of graduation even though the COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Fish Farm boosts aquaculture in the Kingdom

With the aim to boost the Kingdom’s aquaculture, Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) has developed a Fish Farm at its Calciner and Marine Plant in...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

SCE President Confirms Bahrain’s Commitment for Environment Protection

HM the King’s Personal Representative and President of the Supreme Council for Environment (SCE), His Highness Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa, has stressed...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Optional home self-Isolation for asymptomatic active COVID-19 cases

Following the directives of the Government Executive Committee, chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Southern Governor praises Civil Defence personnel’s role in protecting life, properties

Southern Governor His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa received Head of the Civil Defence Centre in Riffa, Captain Walid Al...
Read more

MOST READ

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Named Among 50 Most Influential Figures in Cycling Sport

Sports This Week
Cycling News, one of the world's most renown websites specialised in covering cycling news, has named HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Capital Governor patronises distribution of 3,000 food baskets to needy families

Capital Governor, Hisham bin Abdulrahman, has followed up on the distribution of 3,000 food baskets, within the “Your Food at Your Home” initiative launched...
Management Principles

Enabling Efficient Ambience for Remote Working by Dr. Jassim Haji

While the response to the coronavirus grows, and more private and public sectors are having to shutter their public operations and avoid large groups...
Uncategorized

Emirates to start Bahrain flights on June 15

Emirates will offer flights for passengers to Bahrain starting June 15, the company has announced. The move comes following the UAE Federal Government's announcement to...
PR This Week

Batelco Sponsors “Bahrain E-Sport Gran Turismo Championship”

Batelco recently signed with Bahrain Motor Federation (BMF) to host the Bahrain E-Sport Gran Turismo Championship, with the first round having kicked off on...
PR This Week

Batelco Announces First Batch of Locally Produced Face Masks Ready for Delivery

Batelco has announced that the first batch of locally produced masks is now ready for delivery in continuation of the recent campaign that is...
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser congratulates graduates through virtual graduation

Bahrain School has hosted a virtual graduation ceremony for its 63 students who have recreated the magic of graduation even though the COVID-19 pandemic...
Tech

Osmo Action – The Ideal Partner for Livestreaming

When it comes to filming breathtaking adventures, Osmo Action can handle anything you throw at it. From scuba diving to skydiving, DJI’s debut action...
PR This Week

1st Artificial Intelligence Virtual Conference In The Region Addressing Impact Of AI on the Pandemic

The first Artificial Intelligence virtual conference in the region is to be held in Bahrain later this month, addressing the very topical subject, ‘AI...
Inside Bahrain

Friday prayer resumption postponed

The planned resumption of Friday prayers on June 5 has been postponed, the Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments has said. The decision was...
PR This Week

Bahrain Islamic Bank Takes the Lead as the First Bank in Bahrain to Obtain the ISO Certificate for BCMS

Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) recently obtained the ISO 22301:2019 certification for Business Continuity Management System (BCMS), becoming the first institution in the Kingdom of...
Inside Bahrain

Southern Governor praises Civil Defence personnel’s role in protecting life, properties

Southern Governor His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa received Head of the Civil Defence Centre in Riffa, Captain Walid Al...
Inside Bahrain

SCE President Confirms Bahrain’s Commitment for Environment Protection

HM the King’s Personal Representative and President of the Supreme Council for Environment (SCE), His Highness Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa, has stressed...
Inside Bahrain

Fish Farm boosts aquaculture in the Kingdom

With the aim to boost the Kingdom’s aquaculture, Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) has developed a Fish Farm at its Calciner and Marine Plant in...
PR This Week

BACA continues to share cultural action with the public and launches “Table & Chair” competition for Artists and Designers

Bahrain Authority for Culture & Antiquities has recently launched “Table & Chair” Design Competition, as part of its continuous efforts to get the public...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Ministry of Health Precautions COVID-19

Ministry of Health stresses importance of vigilantly following all COVID-19 precautionary...

Batelco Productive Families - First Batch of Face Masks

Batelco Announces First Batch of Locally Produced Face Masks Ready for...

HH Shaikh Nasser Congratulates Bahrain School Graduates in Virtual Graduation

HH Shaikh Nasser congratulates graduates through virtual graduation

Wherever you are let us stay connected

Zain Bahrain introduces ‘wherever you are let us stay connected’ campaign