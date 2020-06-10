BTEA launches new ‘#WeWillMeet’ Campaign

As part of its efforts to increase the number of tourists coming into the Kingdom of Bahrain with a special focus on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia post COVID19, BTEA is set to launch its brand-new campaign #WeWillMeet.

The #WeWillMeet campaign, which will be spread over the span of a year, will be launched in three parts, which will first kick off with the ‘Inspirational’ phase connecting with followers digitally through interactive posts and live sessions, move on to the ’Encouragement’ phase which will focus on the promotion of the Islands activities, and ends with the phase of ‘Transformation’ which involves face-to-face interaction with visitors once events are safe to host once again.

The #WeWillMeet campaign, which will be launched from the BTEA’s Instagram account @Bahrain.Ours.Yours.ar, will focus on promoting the Kingdom of Bahrain’s unique attractions and experiences that promise to leave visitors with unforgettable memories that Bahrain is known for – digitally – through posting live interactive sessions to introduce followers to what Bahrain has to offer. In addition to engaging with stakeholders across multiple sectors during these difficult times, the Campaign also aims to reenergize the local tourism sector along with the tourism-related industries further developing this vibrant sector and increasing its contribution to the national economy.

“We wanted to launch a proactive campaign to increase the number of visitors coming into the Kingdom from all around the world and specifically target those in Saudi Arabia, which shapes a significant part of the total inbound tourism coming into Bahrain each year. Once the situation allows, we expect to attract more visitors as Bahrain has always been considered an ideal and convenient weekend getaway for Saudis due its close proximity to multitude of attractions and experiences we have to offer,” said the Chief Executive Officer of BTEA, Mr. Nader Al Moayyed.

“We opted for an end to end digital campaign, to not only target the masses that have shifted online as a result of the epidemic, but also to directly tap into a new segment and appeal to the millennials and Generation Z’s that are online,” he added.

Since its inception in 2015, the BTEA has steered its efforts towards consistently marketing and promoting the Kingdom of Bahrain as a unique destination in the region. BTEA will continue to focus on promoting Bahrain as a unique destination to create unforgettable experiences for tourists and continues to develop projects in line with its long-term tourism strategy under the umbrella of ‘Ours.Yours’, alongside promoting the Kingdom’s unique tourism products and experiences, focusing on driving in family tourism to increase the Tourism sector’s contribution to the national economy in line with the Kingdom’s 2030 Economic Vision.