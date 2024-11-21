BTEA signs MOU with Rashid Equestrian and Horseracing Club

- Advertisement -

In the framework of strengthening the Kingdom of Bahrain’s position as an international destination for organizing international sporting events, especially in horseracing, Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) and Rashid Equestrian and Horseracing Club (REHC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at developing sports tourism by further attracting tourists and audiences to the Club’s races and promoting such races both locally and internationally.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Majeed AlMajed, Director of Business Development and Licensing at BTEA, and Mrs. Fatema Albalooshi, Chief of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at REHC.

In this regard, Mrs. Sara Ahmed Buheji, the CEO of BTEA, affirmed that horseracing is a vital aspect of Bahraini identity and cultural heritage. She highlighted the Authority’s commitment to supporting and promoting sports tourism as a key pillar of the tourism strategy, aiming to position the Kingdom of Bahrain as a leading sporting destination through these events.

For his part, Mr. Yusuf Osama Buheji, CEO of REHC, pointed out the importance of cooperation between the Club and BTEA in developing sports tourism capabilities. These efforts align with anticipated developments in the upcoming horseracing season, such as the launch of night races for the first time and the expansion of international championships, both of which are expected to enhance audience attraction and strengthen the tourism impact of the championships.