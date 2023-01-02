BTEA to host Imperial Russian Ballet in March

- Advertisement -

The Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), in collaboration with “Common Ground International”, announced that the Imperial Russian Ballet (IRB), will be coming to Bahrain from March 2-4, 2023. The shows will take place at the Grand Hall at Exhibition World Bahrain in Sakhir.

The Company “Common Ground International” ,in partnership with the American non-profit “The Arts &Science Achievement Foundation, with the support of the Office of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, has started the implementation of a large-scale International Cultural Project- “Common Ground” in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This project, which begins with the performances of the “Imperial Russian Ballet”, will be the first out of many planned for the Kingdom of Bahrain and GCC region in 2023.

The troupe of the IRB comprises nearly 300 performers, including 120 members of the State Symphonic Orchestra and a full production team. The repertoires will consist of world classical orchestral masterpieces, including Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” and “Sleeping Beauty”.

BTEA CEO, Dr. Nasser Qaedi, said: “We are proud to host the Imperial Russian Ballet for the first time ever in the GCC. The presence of such a prominent artistic troupe of creative performers in the Kingdom proves that Bahrain has become a beacon for global art bands and performers, hosting the finest musicians and fine art innovators.”

He added that this demonstrates Bahrain’s readiness to attract more large-scale international events stressing BTEA’s commitment to continue to attract the best entertainment and artistic shows from around the world, to work towards achieving Bahrain’s tourism strategic objectives.

Common Ground Co-Founder and Project Coordinator Dr. Anna Artsibasheva applauded BTEA’s efforts and logistical support in facilitating IRB members’ travel to Bahrain and the advanced facilities and high-tech amenities at the Exhibition World Bahrain for the shows.