Monday, December 30, 2019
BTEA New Year's Eve Celebrations

BTEA to Host New Year’s Eve Celebrations

The Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) will be hosting New Year’s Eve celebrations at The Park, The Avenues – Bahrain, on Tuesday, 31st December 2019 starting from 8PM.

As part of the festivities, BTEA will be organizing a series of events and activities to mark the occasion, including a live performance by Majaz Band, A Dancing of Color performance by ballet dancers on stilts, in addition to a DJ performance from the United Kingdom “Sonic Snares” accompanied by mesmerizing light shows.

Spectators will enjoy the breath-taking musical aerial performance by the dancers and acrobats of Sonic, in addition to a projection of the countdown timer chiming in the New Year on the side facade of the Four Seasons Bahrain Bay hotel; marking the beginning of 2020.

With unforgettable performances and a spectacular fireworks display lined up for the BTEA New Year’s celebrations, they aim to provide visitors and their families with unique and memorable experiences. The wide variety of shows is a testament to BTEA’s pursuit of surpassing visitor’s expectations and drawing them into the Kingdom of Bahrain from neighboring GCC countries.

Hosting the event comes in line with the BTEA’s overall strategy aimed at developing and strengthening the tourism sector under the slogan of ‘Ours. Yours.’, which contributes towards the Kingdoms economy and the 2030 Economic Vision.

