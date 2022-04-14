BTEA to organise Fashion Show and Gergaoon

Listen to this article now

The Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority has announced the organization of Gergaoon Event and a traditional fashion show that showcases the Bahraini gold with its distinctive Bahraini heritage designs.

These events are part of the busy program of events organized by the authority coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, which contributes to enhancing the tourism and commercial movement witnessed in this holy month.

The Tourism Authority organizes ” Gergaoon ” event at Bab Al Bahrain Mall on April 14 and 15 from 9:00 pm to 11:00 p.m., which includes Henna, Traditional Cooking, Traditional Band and Kids Storytelling.

The next day, April 16, the authority organizes a fashion show sponsored by Al Zain Jewelers and Mohammed Saleh Al Zari at 9:15 p.m. at Bab Al Bahrain Mall as well.

Dr. Nasser Qaedi, the CEO of the Bahrain Tourism Authority, invites all citizens, residents, and tourists to attend these two events and participate in the activities and programs available to all family members, stressing that the authority has made all necessary preparations to ensure that the two events are enjoyed by all visitors.

These two events, according to Dr. Qaedi, are part of an integrated program organized by the Tourism Authority throughout the holy month of Ramadan, which includes the “Manama Gold” festival, which is being held for the first time in Bahrain.

He pointed out that the authority aims by holding these events in the Souq Manama area specifically to attract visitors to visit this market and activate its commercial movement, in addition to promoting this market as one of the most important tourist attractions in Bahrain.

Dr. Qaedi concluded by affirming that the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority will continue its promotional campaign, which includes the Kingdom of Bahrain and the GCC states, for all events held in Bahrain during Ramadan, whether organized by the authority or by the private sector, such as hotels, and malls among other facilities.