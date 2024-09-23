Building Bridges

- Advertisement -

Bahrain and IPU unite for Global Peace

A landmark cooperation agreement was signed between the King Hamad Global Centre for Peaceful Coexistence (KHGC) and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva. This partnership aims to enhance legislative frameworks, build capacities, and develop educational and training programmes to foster tolerance, harmony, and peaceful coexistence. The initiative seeks to create inclusive societies rooted in security, peace, respect for human rights, and sustainable development.

The agreement aligns with the vision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister. It reflects Bahrain’s commitment to promoting values of tolerance, human solidarity, and interfaith and intercultural dialogue, fostering a global culture of peace and international understanding.

KHGC Board of Trustees chairman Dr Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, highlighted the significance of this partnership. He noted that the agreement supports the principles of the Bahrain Declaration and the call made by His Majesty the King at the 146th IPU General Assembly in Manama for an international agreement to criminalize hate speech based on religion, sect, or race, and to prevent the misuse of media and digital platforms to incite intolerance, extremism, and terrorism.

- Advertisement -

The collaboration aims to strengthen cooperation with the IPU in building the capacities of parliamentarians and relevant institutions to promote social cohesion, human rights, and the rule of law. It also focuses on combating hate speech and leveraging parliamentary diplomacy as a tool for peacebuilding, reducing tensions, and resolving regional and international conflicts.

Dr Shaikh Abdullah expressed confidence in the success of this collaboration with one of the world’s most esteemed international organisations. He emphasised that joint educational and training initiatives will support dialogue and coexistence between religions, cultures, and civilisations, contributing to efforts against extremism, intolerance, hatred, violence, and terrorism.

IPU Secretary-General Martin Chungong, commended Bahrain’s efforts in promoting interfaith and intercultural dialogue. He expressed hope for enhanced collaboration with the King Hamad Global Centre, highlighting the role of this partnership in shaping policies and legislation aimed at building inclusive, cohesive, and peaceful societies. This aligns with international agreements and the Manama Declaration, signed at the conclusion of the IPU General Assembly on “Promoting Peaceful Coexistence and Inclusive Societies: Fighting Intolerance.”

Chungong also underscored the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in advancing dialogue, countering hatred, and maintaining peace.