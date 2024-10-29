Building Harmony

- Advertisement -

New Greek Orthodox Church to Open in Bahrain

A new Greek Orthodox Church is set to open in Bahrain, thanks to the generous donation of a plot of land by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. This significant gesture underscores the Kingdom’s dedication to religious pluralism and peaceful coexistence.

King Hamad Global Centre for Peaceful Coexistence (KHGC) Board of Trustees’ chairman Dr Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, expressed gratitude for the royal donation during the contract signing ceremony for the church’s construction in the Seef area. He praised the royal approach of embracing all religions and beliefs in the kingdom, emphasising Bahrain’s role as a beacon of tolerance and a thriving oasis where religious rituals can be practiced freely and securely.

“This event reflects Bahrain’s commitment to guaranteeing religious freedoms,” stated Dr Shaikh Abdulla. He highlighted the support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in promoting harmony and coexistence in the Bahraini community.

The new church stands as a testament to Bahrain’s longstanding values of moderation and openness, values that have been part of the kingdom since it became home to the first Hindu temple in the Gulf in 1819. Dr Shaikh Abdulla reiterated that His Majesty the King is a leader of religious freedom, fostering peace and tolerance inspired by the Kingdom’s deep-rooted legacy.

On this occasion, Dr Shaikh Abdulla congratulated the board of the Greek Orthodox Church and those overseeing its construction. He invited them to participate in the “Green Worship Spaces” programme, an initiative by the KHGC and the Bahrain Centre for Strategic, International, and Energy Studies (Derasat). This programme aims to enhance community participation in combating climate change and promote scientific research relevant to places of worship, such as architecture and the use of renewable energy.

Dr Shaikh Abdulla also highlighted Bahrain’s success in humanitarian efforts and the implementation of the Bahrain Declaration. He emphasised that the mission of the KHGC is to promote human fraternity by protecting religious practices and fostering the values of solidarity and harmony within societies.

Meanwhile, under the theme “Finding Beauty in the Other,” the International Congress, organized by the Apostolic Vicariate of Northern Arabia in collaboration with the KHGC was held at the Isa Cultural Centre. The event gathered diplomats, academics, and religious figures from around the world. The opening of the Congress saw the attendance of prominent figures such as Ali Abdullah Al Aradi, KHGC Deputy chairman of the Board of Trustees; Monsignor Khaled Boutros Akasheh, the Bureau chief for Islam and Secretary of the Commission for Religious Relations with Muslims in the Vatican; Bishop Aldo Berardi, the Apostolic Vicar of Northern Arabia; Archbishop Eugene Martin Nugent, the Apostolic Nuncio for Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait; and Father Antonio Aurelio Fernández Serrano, the President of Trinitarian International Solidarity.

The congress reflects the importance of interfaith dialogue in creating a peaceful and inclusive society, providing a platform to spread values of peace and respect. It brings together individuals from diverse religious backgrounds to enhance mutual understanding.