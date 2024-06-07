Building Lasting Connections for Sustainability

- Advertisement -

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) participated in the 27th Arab German Business Forum, held from 03-05 June 2024 at the Ritz-Carlton Berlin, under the theme “Doing Business with Impact: The Art of Building Lasting Connections”.

Alba’s CEO Ali Al Baqali actively participated as a distinguished speaker on the key panel discussion “Green Horizons: Navigating Resilient Supply Chains and Sustainable Energy Cooperation”. Joining a consortium of industry experts, Al Baqali emphasized the critical importance of developing strong and adaptable supply chains to meet the demands of clean technologies and materials. This adaptability would be essential for navigating potential disruptions and ensuring the long-term sustainability of these supply chains.

Organized by the Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Ghorfa), the Arab-German Business Forum is a cornerstone event fostering robust business ties and collaboration between Arab nations and Germany. Alba’s participation underlines its commitment not only to regional partnerships but also to global leadership in sustainable business practices.