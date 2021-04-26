Burj Khalifa lights up for India’s fight against COVID-19

نرسل رسالة أملٍ وتضامن ودعم للشعب الهندي في هذه الأوقات العصيبة، متمنين أن يتخطوا هذه المحنة بقوتهم واتحادهم#برج_خليفة



Sending hope, prayers, and support to India and all its people during this challenging time. #BurjKhalifa #StayStrongIndia pic.twitter.com/y7M0Ei5QP5 — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) April 25, 2021

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) expressed solidarity with India in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic through the Burj Khalifa. Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up in the tricolour – saffron, white and green with the 24-spoked Ashok Chakra – to show support to India in this difficult time.

The Burj Khalifa displayed the message ‘stay strong India’ while waving the tricolour.

Another prominent landmark of the UAE also lit up in the colours of the Indian flag and displayed the same message – #StayStrongIndia.

Tonight we stand in solidarity with #India 🇮🇳. Prominent landmarks in the UAE display the Indian flag as India #Delhi fights #covid19 #StayStrongIndia 🇦🇪 🇮🇳 #CovidIndia pic.twitter.com/zgQTbQRmKL — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) April 25, 2021

The Embassy of India in the UAE also posted on Twitter along with a video of the Burj Khalifa showing gratitude and appreciation for the UAE’s support.

India is struggling with the second wave of coronavirus infection and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds in view of a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Indian representatives in the diplomatic circles have been in talks with their counterparts in UAE and Dubai along with US and UK and the ally nations have initiated the process of sending aid to India amid its Covid-19 crisis. UAE has informed about sending a huge consignment of oxygen concentrators, while Saudi Arabia is sending oxygen generators.