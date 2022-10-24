Burkina Faso becomes 80th country to be represented at BRAVE CF

- Advertisement -

BRAVE Combat Federation hit another huge milestone last night at BRAVE CF 64 when Burkina Faso’s Israel Mano made his BRAVE CF debut against France’s Remy Serge in an Amateur Light Heavyweight bout. Mano’s entry into the BRAVE CF cage confirmed Burkina Faso as the 80th nation to participate under the BRAVE CF banner.

This achievement came off the heels of the brand cementing itself as the most-traveled mixed martial arts promotion in the world when Germany became the 28th nation to host BRAVE CF in August this year, reiterating why BRAVE CF is the most global MMA promotion on the planet.

Mano’s entry was also a significant one as his nation paid homage to the BRAVE CF 64: African All Stars card put on as part of BRAVE CF’s Kombat Kingdom festival taking place this month. There was even more reason for Mano to celebrate considering his victorious showing as he put on a Taekwondo-esque display unleashing vicious kick attacks to the body of his opponent during their three-round fight.

Mano started shifting gears, taking the lead with a high-volume attack that included effective strikes to the body and head of Serge who seemed to fatigue from round two with his mouth wide open and his hands dropped to his chest. The fight went the full three rounds with Mano eventually getting his hand raised via unanimous decision (30-27 30-27 29-28).

“I am so happy to be here today. I am so thankful to BRAVE CF, thank you Bahrain, my teammates and my coaches,” said Mano who is under the tutelage of BRAVE CF star, Bahrain’s Hamza Kooheji.

Following yesterday’s event, BRAVE CF 65: Rumble in the Kingdom takes place this Friday, October 28th concluding the epic nine-day Kombat Kingdom festival. For more information on BRAVE CF’s Kombat Kingdom series, visit www.bravecf.com.