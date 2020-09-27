Business ventures from Thailand continues in The Kingdom of Bahrain

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 that has unleash an economic downfall, Thai business collaborations continues, expanding business ties between The Kingdom of BAHRAIN AND THAILAND. H.E. Mr. Thanis Na Songkhla, The Thai Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain has recently inaugurated 2 opening events, featuring the opening of Thai Wara in Adliya a well known brand distributor of SME products from Thailand and the first virtual business matching event between Thailand and Bahrain featuring 50 well known businesses organized by Sudsiam Consultancy (Siam Pavilion Services) “COVID-19 has negatively impacted business around the world, Thai community in Bahrain and business leaders from Thailand continues to bolster strong economic ties to the Kingdom of Bahrain and Thailand”, said Sudsiam Poy, C.E.O of Sudsiam Consultancy & Siam Pavilion Services and president of Thai Club.

“This would not have been possible without the support from H.E. Mr. Thanis Na Songkhla, The Thai Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain and The Kingdom of Bahrain’s support towards business collaborations, which has since enhanced strong ties accordingly”, she added.