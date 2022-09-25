Butcher and Buns Lounge, Enticing Bahrain with the in-style Burgers & Milkshakes

- Advertisement -

Bahrain This Week has recently visited a new place for you to explore this weekend! The cozy burger joint, Butcher and Buns Lounge, serves lip-smacking homemade-style burgers, giant milkshakes, beverages and sheeshas with a perfect ambience for relaxed dining.

Located on the ground floor of Le Meridien City Centre Bahrain, Butcher and Buns Lounge comes with an outdoor dining facility. Evenings here are filled with music performed by a Latin Duo, who perform all days except Mondays from 8 pm – 11 pm.

Their staff are so welcoming and friendly and are always ready to help you at any time. The concept lounge serves one of the best, authentic burgers in town. Butcher and Buns’ freshly in-house baked buns come with four options – Soft brioche, bagel, focaccia and bun & seeds.

Six classic sauces are served separately – Classic mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard sauce, muhammara, black olivada (made with black olives and anchovy) and brava (made with onion, tomatoes, red chilli and garlic) and we highly recommend the muhammara and brava sauce!

Their delicious patties come in four ingredients, including an option for veg lovers too. Butcher and Buns’ old-school patty is highly recommended as it’s prepared with the right amount of meat and fat. The Lounge makes sure to serve fresh meat (patties) every day and none of them is frozen. You get to choose your favourite topping while selecting all these and can load them up with extras as well. Also, try their old-school burger with soft brioche and born in USA topping, and thank us later!

Butcher and Buns’ burgers come with an inevitable side of fries, where you can choose from 3 options – classic fries, steak cut fries and sweet potato fries.

Butcher and Buns Lounge also offers an exquisite monster shake menu. The huge shakes can easily be shared by two diners and for people with a sweet tooth – your heaven is right here!

Guests can also take up a challenge in finishing their “Monster Burger” and successful guests do not need to pay the Bhd25 worth of burger. Guests can Call/WhatsApp at +97333502101, a day in advance to book this challenge or book on the Instagram page @butcherandbunslounge.

Now, wait no more! Rush to Butcher and Buns Lounge tonight!