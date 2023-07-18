Buying UoB books for a summer course? Bahrain.bh will deliver them to you!

- Advertisement -

With the summer courses at the University of Bahrain (UOB) finally here, students now have the convenience of accessing a range of eServices online. One of the most essential services is the ‘UOB Bookstore’, available via the National Portal, www.bahrain.bh. Using this platform, UOB students can easily purchase books for their courses online from Thursday, 6th July, and until Thursday, 10th August 2023. The books can be delivered to their doorsteps, or they can collect them themselves from the university’s premises in Sakhir.

Provided by UoB, in cooperation with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), the eServices provide an efficient alternative channel for students while saving their time and effort.

To use the ‘UOB Bookstore’ eService, students must enter their Academic IDs and UOB student passwords. Once they access the eService, they can simply select the desired books and method of payment, then they will receive an SMS and email where they can select their preferred method of collection.

In addition to buying textbooks online, UOB eServices allow students to apply for admission, update course specializations, pay courses fees, and more.