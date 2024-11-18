BYD Launch plug-in Hybrid in Kingdom of Bahrain

- Advertisement -

Fakhro Motors, the sole distributor of BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of New Energy Vehicles, has announced the arrival of the BYD QIN PLUS mid-sized sedan and the BYD SONG PLUS mid-sized SUV. These models are plug-in hybrids, allowing drivers to choose between petrol and electric power. They can operate solely on the electric motor and seamlessly switch to the petrol-powered engine when needed. These vehicles feature regenerative braking, plug-in charging, and petrol operation.

Plug-in hybrids offer greater efficiency when driven in electric mode. Customers can operate the vehicle solely on electric power for shorter distances or switch to gasoline for longer journeys. Additionally, these vehicles deliver instant torque from the electric motors, offering powerful and responsive performance compared to traditional gasoline engines.

**Plug-in hybrids are launched with a competitive pricing starting from BD 7,295**

BYD celebrated a remarkable milestone at its Shenzhen plant, marking the production of the 9 millionth NEV (New Energy Vehicle). This milestone was achieved with the YANGWANG U9, a high-performance electric supercar. This achievement comes just over two months after the 8 millionth NEV was produced, highlighting BYD’s rapid progress in the new energy sector. Each milestone represents a significant leap for BYD as it continues to lead in the global new energy vehicle market.

For more information on BYD New energy vehicles in Bahran visit BYD Bahrain: Electric cars, Sedans, SUVs and hybrid electric cars, or the Fakhro Motors showroom in Sitra or call 17 217 217