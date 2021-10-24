Cadastral Survey Services Make Construction Planning Easier

Listen to this article now

Whether you are an individual planning to build your dream home, or a company wanting to construct a new building, office tower, or shopping mall, you can now apply for all your planning permissions quickly and easily online.

The Cadastral Survey Services, provided by Bahrain’s Survey & Land Registration Bureau in cooperation with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), allow you to apply for land survey applications, inquire about the status of your application, and pay any applicable fees. Private survey companies can also create an account to apply for new or transferred applications and follow up on all applications statuses. The services can be accessed via the National Portal, bahrain.bh and its required the eKey to login

The iGA aims to support and streamline the process of securing planning permissions to support the real-estate sector. The iGA works to make your life easier by offering a wide range of government services at your fingertips.

For more information, please visit, bahrain.bh. For any suggestions or enquiries, please contact us via the National Suggestions & Complaints System Tawasul at bahrain.bh/apps or bahrain.bh/tawasul.

You may follow the iGA official social media accounts (@iGAbahrain) to learn more about the latest news and services.