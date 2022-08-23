CAMPUS VIBES: SPLASH LAUNCHES NEW BACK TO SCHOOL COLLECTION

- Advertisement -

The summer break is almost over, and it’s time to say hello to a new school year filled with excitement, hangouts, all-nighters spent cramming for a test, and hanging out with BFFs. Befitting the happy vibes, Splash launches a collection that celebrates the little moments that make collegiate dressing one of the best fashion moments of one’s life.

Comfy essentials anchor the collection that has a versatile mix of denim, casual tees, varsity jackets, skirts, formal pieces, and backpacks to set the teens on a stylish path from the ring of the first bell.

Converting favourite characters into wearable art – the key pieces are graphic in detail. Be it the monogram text reading BATMAN on a co-ord set or the quirky drawing of Mickey Mouse on the cuff of a ripped denim, the collection evokes the comfort of childhood with a quirky twist of style.

The formal pieces champion preppy aesthetics with a monochrome palette. Staples like V-neck vests, button-up shirts, and flared-leg pants create a polished looks that work as well as for a presentation as it does for wearing on the first day of school.

With modish assortments of slogan tees, skirts, and denim pants, the girls are armed with styles that create layering options, while the boys have choices inspired by streetwear trends that champion laid-back dressing with creative flair.

Rounding off the looks are the statement accessories: backpacks. Built to carry everything — from books to lunch boxes – the backpacks feature roomy compartments with fun prints and characters adding to their appeal.

The Splash Back to School collection is now available to shop in Splash stores and Splash at Centrepoint stores located in Oasis Mall Juffair, Oasis Mall Riffa, City Centre Bahrain, Marina Mall & Al Hayat Plaza.