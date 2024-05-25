Canadian School Bahrain Hosts Heartwarming Kindergarten Graduation

- Advertisement -

Canadian School Bahrain proudly celebrated the graduation of its kindergarten class in a heartwarming ceremony that brought together parents, family members, and educators. The event, which took place on Sunday, May 19th, 2024, marked the culmination of a remarkable year of learning and growth for our 124 young graduates, who have successfully navigated their first steps in education under the British Columbia curriculum, complemented by Arabic and Islamic studies, and enriched with inquiry-based learning.

The day was filled with excitement and joy as the children, adorned in their graduation caps and gowns, took to the stage to receive their certificates. The ceremony was a testament to the vibrant and nurturing environment fostered at Canadian School Bahrain, where academic rigor is beautifully balanced with cultural enrichment, moral education, and the stimulation of curiosity through inquiry-based learning.

Parents and family members beamed with pride as they watched their little ones perform a variety of songs and dances, showing their appreciation to their families and educators for guiding them throughout preschool.

School Principal, Mr. Bill Bartlett, addressed the audience, highlighting the collaborative efforts of parents and teachers in ensuring a successful preschool experience for the students. “Today, we celebrate not just the achievements of our students, but also the dedication and commitment of our parents and educators. It is through their unwavering support and partnership that we have been able to create an enriching and supportive learning environment for our children,” Mr. Bartlett said.

Mrs. Mariam Abdulghaffar Al Kooheji, Head of the Executive Committee, also shared her thoughts on the occasion, saying, “This is our fifth KG2 Graduation class and it is a reflection of our collective dedication to nurturing young minds. It is a joy to see our children grow, learn, and achieve so much in their early years. Their enthusiasm and curiosity inspire us every day. We are so ecstatic with the KG2 Class of 2024 at Canadian School Bahrain. I would like to congratulate all the parents here today to witness their little ones’ milestone moment.”

The kindergarten graduation was more than just a ceremony; it was a celebration of the journey each child has taken, the milestones they have achieved, and the bright future that lies ahead.

As the ceremony concluded, the graduates were showered with applause and cheer, signifying not just an end, but a promising new beginning. The shared joy and pride in the room underscored the strong sense of community at Canadian School Bahrain, where every child’s success is a collective victory.