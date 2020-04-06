A total of 1100 meals have been distributed to expatriate workers in the Capital Governorate.

The initiative is part of a charity campaign amid precautionary measures to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Capital Governor Shaikh Hesham bin Abdulrahman Al-Khalifa announced the move as he visited the location where the meals are prepared before their distribution.

Council of Representatives member Mp. Ammar Al-Bannai was also present as volunteers rallied to take part in the charity campaign on its first day.

The Governor said that the charity campaign would continue under the end of COVID-19 pandemic, adding that coordination with philanthropists is underway to provide support.