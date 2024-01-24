Capital Governor honors winners of Government building decoration competition

- Advertisement -

His Excellency Capital Governor Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulrahman bin Rashid Al Khalifa bestowed honors upon the creative minds behind 19 outstanding entries in the annual competition for the best decoration of government buildings. The prestigious event, organized by the Governorate, took place as part of the National Day celebrations, adding an extra layer of festivity to the significant occasion.

The Capital Governor underscored the importance of the competition in fostering a sense of belonging, loyalty, and love for the homeland among the citizens. By recognizing and celebrating the efforts of participants, the competition not only showcases their artistic prowess but also serves as a powerful catalyst for spreading joy and happiness throughout the nation.

The carefully curated decorations not only adorned government buildings but also encapsulated the vibrant spirit of the country, embodying the rich tapestry of its culture and heritage. Governor Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulrahman bin Rashid Al Khalifa commended the winners for their creativity and dedication, emphasizing the role of such initiatives in creating a positive and jubilant atmosphere.

