Capital Governor launches Manama Entrepreneurship Week

Capital Governor Shaikh Hesham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa has announced the launch of Manama Entrepreneurship Week (MEW) from October 20 to 26.

The event, organised for the seventh consecutive year, will be held under the theme “Entrepreneurship: Rebuilding More Sustainable Economies in the Post-pandemic Period”.

The Capital Governor said at a press conference that holding the event for the seventh consecutive year reflects the Capital Governorate’s efforts to ensure sustainability of its projects aimed at catering to the needs of the youth and entrepreneurs.

He added that the governorate takes into consideration when implementing such initiatives in-depth analysis of the current situation and future economic trends.

Honoring partners on the sidelines of the press conference, the Capital Governor noted that shedding light on the entrepreneurship sector prompts creativity and the creation of broader prospects for the youth.

He added the event also shows the great importance accorded by the Kingdom of Bahrain to the business community at the local and international level.

He also pointed out that the event provides the ideal platform to inspire young entrepreneurs to launch their projects and realize their dreams.