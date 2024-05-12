Capital Governor Meets New Japanese Ambassador

- Advertisement -

His Excellency Capital Governor Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa received Okai Asako, the newly appointed Ambassador of Japan to Bahrain.

Bilateral ties between the two countries and topics of mutual interest were discussed.

HE the governor commended the relations between the two countries hailing the efforts to enhance cooperation for common benefit, and wished the ambassador success in performing diplomatic duties. Present was the Director of Information and Follow-up at the governorate Yusuf Yaqoob Lori.