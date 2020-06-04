Friday, June 5, 2020
Capital Governor

Capital Governor patronises distribution of 3,000 food baskets to needy families

Capital Governor, Hisham bin Abdulrahman, has followed up on the distribution of 3,000 food baskets, within the “Your Food at Your Home” initiative launched by the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF), in cooperation with the Interior Ministry.

The initiative is in implementation of the directives of HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and RHF’s Board of Trustees Chairman, HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, to support Bahraini families and citizens who have been affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Capital Governor lauded HH Shaikh Nasser’s directives to launch the “Feena Khair” campaign to promote humanitarian work during the COVID-19 crisis, praising the Bahraini citizens’ overwhelming positive response to the initiative, as well as high awareness, cohesion and unity.

He also praised the efforts of the RHF, led by HH Shaikh Nasser, to deliver humanitarian assistance in Bahrain and abroad.

Previous articleThe National Taskforce for Combating COVID-19 underlines the importance of adhering to precautionary measures

RELATED ARTICLES

Inside Bahrain

The National Taskforce for Combating COVID-19 underlines the importance of adhering to precautionary measures

The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) today held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research at...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Friday prayer resumption postponed

The planned resumption of Friday prayers on June 5 has been postponed, the Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments has said. The decision was...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

HH Southern Governor visits Khalifa Town; meets citizens virtually

Southern Governor, His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, today paid a field visit to Khalifa Town, in the presence of...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain will overcome coronavirus pandemic successfully says SCH President

President of the Supreme Council of Health (SCH) Lieutenant General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, the Head of the National Medical Team...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation’s ‘100 Laptops’ initiative achieves tremendous success

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation has announced the success of its "100 Laptops" initiative after it contributed to providing 162 laptops for students, exceeding its initial...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

HRH Premier stresses support to national cadres

His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa affirmed that the Kingdom of Bahrain has taken proactive steps to deal with...
Read more

MOST READ

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad praises “Al-Sariya” Quiz Show success

PR This Week
HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) Chairman His Highness...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Justice Minister stresses compliance to precautionary measures

Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Ali Khalifa stressed the necessity of performing the Friday prayers in accordance with the mandatory...
Inside Bahrain

Friday prayer resumption postponed

The planned resumption of Friday prayers on June 5 has been postponed, the Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments has said. The decision was...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Work More, Talk Less by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

I was a novice when I stepped into the business field. Until then I had had no background or experience of running a shop....
PR This Week

Al Rashid Group (ARG) join hands with the Capital Governorate to provide immediate relief to underprivileged workers in Bahrain

To support the needs of the local communities and those highly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Bahraini homegrown retail and hospitality conglomerate, Al...
Inside Bahrain

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation’s ‘100 Laptops’ initiative achieves tremendous success

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation has announced the success of its "100 Laptops" initiative after it contributed to providing 162 laptops for students, exceeding its initial...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain’s Visionary Implementation of Robots to Combat COVID-19

As a visionary step, Bahrain has introduced robots for the assistance of COVID-19 patients. H.E Fatima A.Wahid Al Ahmed Assistant Undersecretary for Resources and...
PR This Week

INJAZ Bahrain offers educational programs online amid Covid-19 outbreak

INJAZ Bahrain has recently launched a series of programs online, in response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Bahrain. The online programs,...
Inside Bahrain

HRH Premier stresses support to national cadres

His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa affirmed that the Kingdom of Bahrain has taken proactive steps to deal with...
Spotlight

Bahrain’s Representation at World Health Organisation, Interview with Dr. Muhammad Shaban

Dr. Muhammad Shaban, Head of Health programs & Policies of the Supreme Council of health and member of the national team to address the...
Inside Bahrain

Minister highlights Bahrain’s efforts to fight smoking, preserve public health

Health Minister, Faeqa bint Said Al-Saleh, has said that the World No Tobacco Day provides an opportunity for Bahrain to promote social awareness on...
PR This Week

Bahrain India Society participates in the combat against COVID-19

The Board of Directors of Bahrain India Society participated in the combat against the coronavirus. Under the eminent  leadership of His Majesty the King, His...
PR This Week

stc Bahrain partners with Bahrain City Centre Towers, the highest residential towers in Seef District

Offering integrated ICT solutions to equip businesses with next-generation technologies, stc Bahrain has partnered with Bahrain City Centre Towers in the Seef District. Under...
Inside Bahrain

HH Southern Governor visits Khalifa Town; meets citizens virtually

Southern Governor, His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, today paid a field visit to Khalifa Town, in the presence of...
Inside Bahrain

Capital Governor patronises distribution of 3,000 food baskets to needy families

Capital Governor, Hisham bin Abdulrahman, has followed up on the distribution of 3,000 food baskets, within the “Your Food at Your Home” initiative launched...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
National Taskforce for COVID-19 reminds everyone to follow precautionary Measures

The National Taskforce for Combating COVID-19 underlines the importance of adhering...

Friday Prayers resumption postponed

Friday prayer resumption postponed

Al Rashid Group

Al Rashid Group (ARG) join hands with the Capital Governorate to...

stc Bahrain partners with Bahrain City Centre Towers

stc Bahrain partners with Bahrain City Centre Towers, the highest residential...