Capital Governor receives Bangladesh ambassador

Capital Governor Shaikh Hesham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa received Bangladesh Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain Dr. Mohammed Nazrul Islam, and discussed ways of bolstering bilateral relations towards achieved the interests of the two friendky countries.

The Capital Governor praised the role played by the leadership in both countries to expand joint cooperation and strengthen bilateral relations binding the two friendly countries and peoples.

The Bangladesh ambassador also lauded deep-rooted relations binding both countries, hailing Bahrain’s efforts to combat the novel coronavirus and mitigate the impact of the pandemic on citizens and residents.