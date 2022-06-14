Capital Governor receives Board of Trustees of Bahrain Entrepreneurship Organisation

Capital Governor, Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa received at the governorate’s Majlis members of the Board of Trustees of Bahrain Entrepreneurship Organisation headed by Feryal Nass.



The meeting, held in the presence of Deputy Capital Governor Hassan Abdullah Madani, shed light on joint cooperation in the entrepreneurship field and regarding future projects of the governorate.



The Capital Governor affirmed continuous cooperation with Bahrain Entrepreneurship Organisation and continuity of the joint training programmes in tune with the government’s efforts to achieve economic diversity. He praised the organisation’s efforts to support the entrepreneurs through various initiatives and training programmes.



For her part, Feryal Nass asserted the organisation’s continuous participation in Manama Entrepreneurship Week, hailing the events held by the Capital Governorate to develop the youth and community, support entrepreneurship and promote the spirit of citizenship.

